Gandhinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) India is focused on all key elements of semiconductor ecosystem from design to manufacturing, and the nation is emerging as a trusted partner in global value chains, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

In today's economy, semiconductors are required in every sector, Vaishnaw said addressing Semicon India 2023.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

Demand for electronics is growing every year, the minister added.

Talking about Micron's mega plans for India, Vaishnaw said construction of the unit will start soon.

Also Read | What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here’s All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)