Mumbai, July 26: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card or call letters for the preliminary exam of the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) today, July 26. The IBPS released the admit card for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 examination can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to check and download their admit cards.

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB Clerk XII admit cards will be available for download on the official website up to August 19. In order to download the hall tickets, candidates are advised to use their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam will be held in August. TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result Out at dge.tn.gov.in: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supply Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Steps To Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of IBPAS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on CRP RRBs

Next, open the CRP RRBs XII tab

Now, click on the call letter download link displayed at the top

Login using your credentials and other details

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to take place in September 2023, which is over a month from today. Interviews for the IBPS RRB Recruitment vacancies are likely to take place in October or November. UGC NET Result 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Declares National Eligibility Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC Assistant Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 44 posts in the organization.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).