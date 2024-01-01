Muzaffarnagar, January 1: A 60-year-old woman was strangled to death by unidentified suspects at her house in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night when Kowshalya was alone, sleeping in her house in Datheda village, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Kills Six-Year-Old Boy for Resisting Sexual Assault in Prayagraj, Arrested

Her body was found in her house on Monday morning, Additional SP Santosh Singh told the media. After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started investigation by sending the body for autopsy, he said. Injury marks were found on the throat of the woman, Singh added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Killed After Woman Opens Fire on Husband, Brother-in-Law in Ujjain Over Land Dispute

Police are trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footage in which two people were seen entering her house, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)