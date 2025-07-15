New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A workshop was organised in the national capital to spread awareness among women waste pickers on the health risks of working barefoot and the importance of using proper footwear while handling waste on landfills and urban streets.

The session, organised by Chintan, in collaboration with Barefoot Warriors, was attended by 30 women waste pickers. It focused on the ways in which adequate footwear can prevent injuries, infections and long-term health complications arising from prolonged exposure to unsafe working conditions.

Through live demonstrations, stories and interactive discussions, the workshop sought to address commonly held perceptions among waste pickers that shoes are uncomfortable, unnecessary, or inaccessible.

The workshop aimed to build awareness about how proper footwear serves as a tool for safety, physical well-being and dignity, especially for women working in harsh environments.

Women waste pickers frequently suffer from cuts, punctures and abrasions while handling mixed waste. These open wounds, when left untreated or exposed to contaminated materials, often result in infections that can require medical attention.

Prolonged walking on uneven terrain in unsuitable footwear, such as worn-out chappals, can also lead to slips, falls and chronic musculoskeletal pain.

"The youth today is growing up in an unequal, uncertain, melting world. Chintan is therefore really glad to help a Keshav Sekhri, a young Indian, addressing these crises in an impactful way," said Chintan founder Bharati Chaturvedi.

The workshop was facilitated by Keshav Sekhri, founder of Barefoot Warriors, an initiative that works towards collecting and distributing used footwear to people in need. Chintan is an environmental research and action group.

Health issues arising from such conditions not only endanger safety but also impact livelihoods, as many workers are forced to take time off from work due to injury or illness, resulting in loss of income.

A statement from Chintan said Barefoot Warriors has a dedicated team of nine people and a cobbler who manage the collection, cleaning, repair and refurbishment of donated shoes. The refurbished footwear is stored at Chintan's Micro Material Recovery Facility (MMRF) located at Bengali Market, which is dedicated to this purpose.

Distribution drives are organised based on assessed needs. For instance, among women waste pickers working barefoot at landfills and care is taken to ensure that each person receives a pair that fits and suits their work requirements.

So far, the initiative has collected and refurbished 6,000 pairs of shoes, out of which 5,000 pairs have been distributed.

