Kolkata, July 15: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of the Satta Matka-type lottery game of today, July 15, will be published at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in shortly by the civic authorities of Kolkata. If you're taking part in Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery, then stay tuned as LatestLY will update the Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers as and when the winning numbers of each round (bazi) are declared. Participants can check the winning numbers of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of July 15, provided below.

The Kolkata FF lottery is played every day from Monday to Sunday. The speculative lottery requires Kolkata FF participants to remain present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the Satta Matka-style lottery game. The results of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, popularly called Kolkata FF, are declared after each each round, also called "bazi" is completed. Kolkata Fatafat enthusiasts can either visit the above-mentioned portals or simply find the winning numbers of Tuesday's (July 15) lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart displayed here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 235 120 378 699 0 3 8 4

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

How Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Played? Is Kolkata FF Legal?

Wonder how Kolkata FF lottery is played? The Satta Matka-format lottery game demands players choose numbers and place bets while they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata FF lottery is completely legal and regulated by the state government. Although Kolkata Fatafta is also known as Kolkata FF, many call the speculative lottery only Fatafat. Exclusive to Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style lottery game begins with the first round played before 10 AM and last "bazi" completed by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the Kolkata Fatafat results are announced every 90 minutes, a total of eight rounds (bazis) are played throughout the day. These bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The eight "bazis" provide lottery players multiple opportunities to win varying prizes with minimum investments. If you're taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery for the first time, then head over to YouTube, where several tutorials will explain techniques, tips, and patterns to understand the lottery game better.

