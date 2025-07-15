Mumbai, July 15: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, July 15, Teer games shortly. Those taking part in Tuesday's Shillong Teer games can head over to meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check today's winning numbers. Results of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai of July 15 can also be checked in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

The Shillong Teer Results are published after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game are successfully completed. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillog Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. The eight Teer games include three games of Shillong (Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer), one game of Khanapara called Khanapra Teer, three games of Juwai (Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer and Juwai Night Teer, and one game of Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills during the archery-based competition. Shillong Teer participants can visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's Teer game results. Lottery enthusiasts can either click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 15, 2025" option on the online portals or simply check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of today's lucky draw to know the results of Round 1 and Round 2 games. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 56

Second Round - 25

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 97

Second Round - 32

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round - 37

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Where Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

The Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya, where Teer games are played, is buzzing with archers who are looking forward to honing their archery skills. Teer games, which are a local sport of the Khasi tribe, require participants to select numbers between 0 and 99. The speculative lottery, which is played in archery format, then proceeds to the next round, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers are picked based on the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets during the archery-based lottery game.

