New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) IIT Bombay alumni-founded AI start-up Cekura plans to open an office in India following a fundraise of USD 2.4 million, the company said on Thursday.

The start-up is engaged in providing testing and observability layer for voice and chat AI that enables teams to simulate conversations at scale, monitor production calls, and generate actionable insights.

Cekura Co-Founder Sidhant Kabra claimed that their technology has reduced testing process to minutes compared to weeks earlier which has led the company onboard over 75 customers within a year on incubation at US-based Y-Combinator (YC) --the world's biggest incubator.

"Funds will be utilised to hire more engineers and to scale to more enterprise customers. Funds will also be used to open our India office in Bangalore (apart from our existing HQ in the US). We have a team in India. We already have customers in India such as Prodigal, Nurix, Skit," he said.

