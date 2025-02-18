Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced a youth to 20 years in jail for the rape of a three-year-old girl.

The court of judge Vijendra Tripathi also imposed on him a fine of Rs 1 lakh that has to be paid to the rape survivor.

If the fine was not deposited on time, the convict would have to serve three more months in jail, the judge said while delivering the judgment on Monday.

He was tried in a regular POCSO court and not before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) even though he was a minor when the crime was committed in 2019.

Considering the heinous crime committed by him, the JJB constituted a committee under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that was tasked with writing a report as to whether he was mentally mature and understood the consequences of the crime committed in 2019.

The committee submitted its report on November 11, 2019, which said the juvenile understood what the crime was but he did not understand the "result" of the crime.

Based on the report, the JJB sent the matter to the special POCSO court, recommending that the accused be tried as an adult.

Under the POCSO Act, if an adolescent understands the nature of the crime but still commits a heinous crime, his trial may be conducted by a regular POCSO court and not by JJB.

The special POCSO court convicted him for the offences of rape under the Indian Penal Code and sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

The grandmother of the 3-year-old had lodged an FIR with Kakori police station on May 6, 2019. She had said that her neighbour had taken the girl to his house where he committed rape and penetrative sexual assault on her.

Later, the boy was nabbed and sent to the JJB.

