New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Leading broadcaster ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Monday said it has entered into a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content & tech start-up.

ZEEL did not share much details on the transactions, but said "it will invest/acquire stake in Bullet".

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah, Bullet has developed India's first micro-drama application focused on fast-paced, creator-driven content through short duration vertical format episodes targeted towards the younger audiences.

"Bullet will be launched within the ZEE5 ecosystem, leveraging its strong user base by enabling access to high-quality, bite-sized entertainment directly through the platform," according to a joint statement.

Moreover, to have a pan-India appeal, the application will be available across languages and will harness the company's rich content engine and repertoire of language content, it said.

The application will cater to the evolving consumption habits of young audiences with mobile-first stories that offer users a quick and immersive content experience. It will also introduce AI-driven pricing and performance prediction models for content acquisition and distribution, Gamification layers to increase user retention and loyalty through reward mechanisms.

"The strategic partnership of ZEEL with Bullet is a firm testament of the company's commitment towards embracing innovative storytelling formats and nurturing the next wave of digital content consumption," it said.

