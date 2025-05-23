New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Quick commerce player Zepto has temporarily shut operations in 40 Zepto cafes in certain areas in and around Delhi as it adjusts its supply chain to meet surging demand, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The halt in operations is expected to last only until September while the company addresses its supply chain challenges.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Zepto was getting unprecedented demand which was not matching the vendor availability. To ensure that quality and service are not compromised, the company is halting operations in 40 stores in and around Delhi.

"Less than 100 people have been impacted by this move. Those impacted have been given choice to shift to nearby stores or kitchens, as the company wants to retain them for when operations start again somewhere around in September," a source told PTI.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

Employees affected by the temporary closure were informed of the decision on April 20 and given a month to decide whether to transfer to nearby locations.

Currently, Zepto operates around 750 cafes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)