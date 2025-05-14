New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Zuari Agro Chemicals on Wednesday posted a 65 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.20 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 on higher expenses.

The Goa-based company reported a net profit of Rs 77.36 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 973.80 crore during the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,024.45 crore in the year-ago period.

However, for the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit increased significantly by 86 per cent to Rs 230.96 crore against Rs 170.93 crore in the previous year.

Zuari Agro Chemicals, which is part of the larger Zuari Group, deals in fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, micronutrients, and specialty fertilizers.

