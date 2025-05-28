New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Zuari Industries Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 due to exceptional losses.

The company clocked a net profit of Rs 63.37 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 272.26 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 262.40 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, total revenue increased to Rs 970.33 crore from Rs 837.80 crore in the previous year.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 94.4 crore for FY'25, primarily on account of exceptional items.

Zuari Industries Managing Director Athar Shahab said, “Our financial performance for the year reflects the progress we have made in enhancing operational efficiencies, optimising resources, and executing our strategic priorities."

