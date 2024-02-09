New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased by 27 per cent to Rs 790 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 623 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Also Read | Bus Service on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): BEST Finalises Route on Atal Setu, Check Details Here.

Revenue increased to Rs 4,505 crore in the third quarter from Rs 4,257 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved a proposal to buy back shares of up to Rs 600 crore.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

"We are pleased with our Q3 FY24 performance, particularly with a strong recovery in the domestic formulations business and a resilient US base business," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

He further said: "We are optimistic about our growth prospects driven by a differentiated portfolio in the US, continued performance of key brands, well supported by a robust execution engine."

The company remains on track to end the fiscal year 2024 with a healthy double-digit revenue growth, Patel added.

Zydus shares on Friday settled 0.47 per cent up at Rs 805.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)