Mumbai, February 8: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched its first public transport bus service on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, which is India’s longest sea bridge. The BEST is working on the finer details of the fare structure, which is expected to be affordable and competitive.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the bus service will operate four trips a day - two in the morning from Belapur to the World Trade Centre and two in the evening from the World Trade Centre to Belapur. The bus service is in sync with the Chalo app, which provides real-time information on bus timings, routes, and fares. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

Mumbai To Get First Bus Service on Atal Setu

The bus route, S-145, will connect Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, with the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai, via the 21.8 km long sea link that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The MTHL, officially named as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link, is a six-lane elevated highway bridge that crosses Thane Creek and reduces the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from some hours to just 15-20 minutes. The engineering marvel, of which 16.5 km is in the sea, has been built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore and has the capacity to handle 70,000 vehicles per day. ‘Face FIR if You Stop on MTHL’: Mumbai Police Issues Warning As Videos of Traffic Violations on Atal Setu Go Viral.

The sea link is also linked to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the east and to the under-construction Coastal Road in the west. The bus service on the MTHL is expected to boost the connectivity and mobility of commuters and ease the traffic congestion on the existing bridges.

The BEST has also conducted a trial run of the bus service with bus enthusiasts and experts for their feedback and review. “I am glad to see the Chalo app and BEST undertaking are spreading their wings across MMR. I feel proud to see our public transport body making available an option for citizens to ride through India’s longest sea link. Hope to see more such premium and ordinary bus routes on MTHL and other upcoming projects as well,” bus enthusiast and expert Shubham Padave said, as per the report.

