Latin American Countries' Participation in Programmes in India Stressed

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The ambassadors of Mexico and Argentina on Sunday emphasised on increasing participation of Latin American countries in cultural and literary programmes in India for greater understanding of each others' societies.

Speaking at a festival to celebrate the Hispanic culture at the Kolkata International Book Fair, the two diplomats said it will be great to have presence of more writers, editors and publishers from the Latin world in this fair.

"I find this book fair amazing and am impressed at how big it is and the participation of huge number of book lovers," Federico Salas, Mexico's ambassador to India, said.

He said there must be more of such exchanges for stronger cultural and literary ties with India.

"Our country was an invitee in 2010 before this and I hope we will be here more often," he said about the book fair in Kolkata, where people are die-hard fans of Latin American countries in world football.

Argentinian ambassador to India Daniel Chubura said Kolkata is the leading place for Spanish language and culture in India.

"The fair is important for cultural emancipation along with books and literature," he said.

India was designated the Guest of Honour at the 33rd Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara or the Guadalajara International Book Fair, in Mexico in 2019. PTI

