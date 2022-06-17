New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): From being the pillar of strength in the family to playing a heroic role in a child's life, a father works day and night to uplift his child's quality of life. Father's day is celebrated every year to celebrate and honour a father's parenthood. On the occasion of father's day on June 19, find different ways to express gratitude and make your father feel special.

As Father's Day is just around the corner, here are five gifting ideas to present your token of love towards your father.

1. Grooming set or personal care products

This gifting idea never goes out of the road, as this evergreen gifting option gets optimally utilized by any man. Now if your father is into skincare and personal care products, this is the best pick for father's day.

2. Smart gadgets

If your father is a techie, blindfolded go for this gifting option. Gadgets are the best tech gifts including mobiles, smartwatches, laptops, cameras, fitness bands, headphones, power-back and more.

3. Footwear or clothing pieces

A pair of comfortable branded shoes or a stylish clothing piece could do the job, such stuff could be used on a daily basis and goes well for a longer span of time.

4. Accessories

Gift accessories like traditional watches, wallets or sunglasses to your strength pillar, a good branded option could be a good choice for a gift on father's day. Aviators or sunglasses help in protecting the eyes from the scorching heat or harmful rays of the sun.

5. Make your own combo

If your dad likes to read or write, get him a book, a pen or a diary along with a customized mug. This practical and purposeful gifting option will elevate your father's reading or writing experience thoroughly.

Father's Day marks the celebration of the paternal bond between a father and a child. Father's Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday in June, this year it will be celebrated on June 19. (ANI)

