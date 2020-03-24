Lockdown: Essential Items Will Be Available, Says Guj CM

Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani late on Tuesday night assured people shops selling essential items and medical services will remain open in the state during the 21-day countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rupani made the statement after people started panic buying post the PM's announcement.

"I would like to assure you shops selling essential items like vegetables, milk, groceries will remain open during the three week lockdown," Rupani said in a video message released on social media.

He urged people to refrain from panic buying and said medical stores, hospitals and laboratories will also remain open.

The chief minister said his government will ensure essential supplies are made available to the people.

After the announcement by the prime minister, some people thought even shops selling essential items will be closed down from midnight Tuesday, leading to queues outside them.

Gujarat has 35 COVID-9 cases as on Tuesday.

