Lockdown : Karnataka Brought Back over 2000 Labourers Working in Maharashtra

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As many as 2442 labourers hailing from Karnataka have been brought back in 62 buses by the State government from Maharashtra on Sunday, in the backdrop of nation-wide lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak.Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged migrant labourers not to leave the State owing to the nationwide lockdown and assured that the Maharashtra government will look after their interests.Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

