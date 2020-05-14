Maha CM Issues Rs 54.75 Cr from CMRF for Train Travel Expenses of Stranded Migrant Labourers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued Rs 54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to purchase Shramik train tickets for migrant labourers stranded in the state and to bring back the ones stranded in other states."To purchase Shramik train tickets for migrant labour stranded in Maharashtra and to bring back the ones stranded in other states, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved Rs 54.75 crore from the CMRF. This amount has been transferred to the District Collectors," Maharashtra CMO stated.Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19.The Maharashtra Health Department informed that 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 25,922 and 975 fatalities."5,547 patients have been recovered/discharged in the state so far. 15,747 cases and 596 deaths have been reported in Mumbai," the state health department said. (ANI)

