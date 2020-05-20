Maha: Gutkha Worth Rs 7 Lakh Seized from Ashram

Jalna (Maha), May 20 (PTI) Police on Wednesday seized gutkha worth Rs 7 lakh from an ashram at Rohilagad village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an officer said.

A total of 46 bags of the gutkha were recovered in a raid conducted after a tip-off that the place was being used for illegal storage and distribution, Ambad police station in-charge Anirudh Nandedkar said.

Police have identified the suspect as the caretaker of the ashram, but are yet to arrest him.

The sale and consumption of gutkha, scented and flavoured tobacco, zarda, khaini, pan masala etc has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)