Maha Lockdown: Dont Panic, Supply Will Be Normal, Says Police

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday said the lockdown announced till April 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak will not affect supply of essential items and asked people not to panic, even as queues were seen outside shops across the metropolis.

Essential services and shops selling essential commodities will remain open, and there is no need to panic and rush to shops now, said a spokesperson of Mumbai police.

Be asked people to dial police helpline number 100 for queries or help or reach out on its official @Mumbaipolice Twitter handle.

"People need not worry. The supply chain will continue," he said.

