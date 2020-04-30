Maha: Marathwada's COVID-19 Cases Cross 200-mark

Aurangabad, Apr 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in eight districts of Marathwada crossed the 200-mark on Thursday, with the addition of 53 patients in the region, officials said.

Of the total 225 COVID-19 cases found so far in Marathwada, as many as 177 are from Aurangabad district, the officials said.

"The number of patients in Aurangabad district reached 177 from 130 in just one day," the officials said.

Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said the city has carried out second highest number of COVID- 19 tests in terms of population after Mumbai.

"We decided to quarantine those people who had come in contact with COVID-19 patients. Those who tested positive recently had already been isolated and quarantined. Otherwise, the number would have been much higher," he said.

In Hingoli, the number of coronavirus positive patients reached 21, the officials said.

