Maha: Six Killed, Seven Injured as SUV Rams into Truck

Chandrapur, Feb 20 (PTI) Six people were killed and seven others injured when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The mishap took place around 1.30 am when the SUV hit the truck's rear side on Chandrapur-Mul road, located around 30 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Six occupants of the SUV were killed while seven others sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a rural hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)