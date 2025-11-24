Shanghai, November 24: An Indian-origin UK resident from Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that Chinese immigration authorities at Shanghai Pudong Airport detained and harassed her for hours after refusing to acknowledge her Indian passport during a transit stop.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 with a scheduled three-hour layover, said her ordeal stretched to 18 hours after officials declared her passport "invalid" because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. According to her, immigration personnel told her, "Arunachal Pradesh is part of China." India Slams China's Preposterous Renaming Attempts of Places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok Says She Was Held at Shanghai Airport

@PemaKhanduBJP @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @cnnbrk @ndtv @PMOIndia Indian citizen held at Shanghai airport on claims that my Indian passport is invalid because I was born in Arunachal Pradesh India — Pem Wang Thongdok (@wang_pem) November 23, 2025

They Called My Indian Passport Invalid As My Birthplace Is Arunachal Pradesh

@pemakhandu @kirenrijuju @PMOIndia I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hrs on 21st Nov, 2025 on claims by China immigration & @chinaeasternair They called my Indian passport invalid as my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh which they claimed is Chinese territory. @cnnbrk — Pem Wang Thongdok (@wang_pem) November 23, 2025

Is Arunachal Pradesh Part of China? Asks Prema Wangjom Thongdok

She said several officers and China Eastern Airlines staff mocked her, laughed at her, and even suggested she "apply for a Chinese passport". What was supposed to be a routine transit, she claimed, turned into a prolonged confinement in the airport's transit area, where she was allegedly denied clear information, proper food, and access to basic facilities, according to a report by NDTV.

Prema alleged that her passport was confiscated and she was barred from boarding her onward flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa. Confined to the transit zone, she said she could not rebook tickets, purchase meals, or move between terminals. She further claimed officials pressured her to buy a fresh ticket specifically on China Eastern and hinted that her passport would only be returned after doing so, resulting in financial losses from missed flights and hotel bookings. China’s Informal Trade Restrictions on Capital Equipment, Critical Mineral and Skilled Personnel Hurting India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem: ICEA.

Chinese Immigration Officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport Declared My Indian Passport Invalid, Says Prema Wangjom Thongdok

#WATCH | Prema Wangjom Thongdok from Arunachal Pradesh claims that Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport declared her Indian passport invalid and delayed her travel to Japan. She says, "... When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they… pic.twitter.com/onL9v1Oe0j — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

She managed to contact the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK, following which Indian officials intervened and escorted her onto a late-night departure from the city. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior authorities, Prema described the incident as a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh".

She has urged the Indian government to take up the matter with Beijing, demand accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and seek compensation. She also requested assurances that Indians from Arunachal Pradesh will not face such difficulties while travelling internationally in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2025 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).