Mumbai, December 12: Social activist Anna Hazare has warned that he would stage a hunger strike over what he cites is the delya in the implementation of the Lokpal Bill in Maharashtra. The social activist wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning of a strike and demanding immediate implementation of the act. The activist claimed that the Act which was passed by the Assembly in 2022 remains unimplemented in the state. Hazare, who had earlier led a national strife over the Lokpal Bill, demanded the enforcement of the Lokayukta act by January 30 failing which he would stage a hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the 'Maharashtra Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2025', along with fresh recommendations was passed in the Vidhan Parishad during the session in Nagpur. CM Devendra Fardnavis announced in a post on X. The original Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly on 28 December 2022 and by the Legislative Council on 15 December 2023, before being sent to the President for assent. President Droupadi Murmu approved the Bill but recommended that the State incorporate three key amendments. These suggestions were formally conveyed to Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislature. Maharashtra Holidays 2026: Devendra Fadnavis-Led Government Announces 24 Public Holidays for All Govt Offices in State; Check Full List Here.

Fadnavis clarified that authorities established purely under Central laws will not automatically fall within the jurisdiction of the State Lokayukta. However, if officers serving in such bodies are appointed by the State Government, they will come under the Lokayukta's purview. Similarly, even if an institution is created by the Central Government, officials appointed to it by the State will be subject to the Lokayukta Act. The bill says an inquiry against a current/former Chief Minister must be approved by a motion passed by two-thirds of members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The amendments also update references in the law to align it with the new criminal codes introduced by the Centre -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- replacing older IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act references. The Bill states that the Chairperson of the Lokayukta must be a current or former Chief Justice of a High Court, judge of the Supreme Court, or judge of the Bombay High Court. The Bill also provides for special courts for trial of corruption cases and has a provision for completion of the trial within a year (extendable by another year) of filing of the case. Bombay vs Mumbai Row: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Will Urge PM Narendra Modi to Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai’.

Mah Govt Set to Implement New Lokayukta Act

The 'Maharashtra Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2025', amended as per the Hon. President’s recommendations, passed in Vidhan Parishad! मा. राष्ट्रपती यांच्या सूचनांवर आधारित 'महाराष्ट्र लोकायुक्त सुधारणा विधेयक 2025' विधानपरिषदेत मंजूर! (विधानपरिषद, नागपूर | दि. 11 डिसेंबर 2025)… pic.twitter.com/oKhNTHFkzq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 11, 2025

Under the revised legislation, the tenure of the current Lokayukta appointed under the old Act will stand cancelled once the new law takes effect. To prevent any administrative vacuum, the existing Lokayukta will continue in office until the new Lokayukta assumes charge. With the amended Bill now cleared by both Houses and the President's assent already secured, the State Government is poised to bring the new Lokayukta Act into force shortly, marking a major step towards strengthening accountability and anti-corruption mechanisms in Maharashtra.

