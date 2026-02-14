Mumbai, February 14: At least three to four people are feared injured after a portion of an under construction metro rail pillar collapsed in Mulund West on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12.20 pm on the busy Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, commonly known as LBS Road, near the Johnson and Johnson manufacturing facility.

According to fire brigade officials, a cement slab from a pillar of the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4project suddenly gave way and fell onto vehicles moving below. An auto rickshaw was completely smashed under the debris, while a car passing beneath the structure was also hit. Kota Building Collapse: Around 20 Feared Trapped in Jawahar Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Pillar Collapse in Mulund

Some more pics. Official word awaited on the condition & number of people involved. https://t.co/nCFcAvHBhv pic.twitter.com/9wYdSCUolu — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) February 14, 2026

Portion of metro rail pillar collapses in Mulund in north-east Mumbai, 3-4 persons feared injured: Officials. pic.twitter.com/PupNDkTyEn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

Mumbai Metro Line 4 concrete slab has fallen on cars below on LBS Marg Mulund West near Johnson & Johnson/Oberoi pic.twitter.com/keIOJ4TYse — Rahul (@rahulrsawant) February 14, 2026

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police, rushed to the spot immediately. Rescue teams launched operations to clear the debris and assist the injured. Reports indicate that an auto driver and a woman were briefly trapped under the collapsed slab before being rescued. Swing Collapse in Faridabad: 1 Killed, Over Dozen People Wounded As Tsunami Swing Collapses at Surajkund Mela in Haryana, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Officials said around three to four passengers travelling in the auto rickshaw and a car sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their identities and exact medical conditions have not yet been officially confirmed.

The accident has caused heavy traffic congestion on LBS Road, one of the key arterial routes in north east Mumbai. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited as post incident operations continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

