A woman who claimed to be musician Marilyn Manson's ex-girlfriend has accused the singer of alleged rape and physical abuse, forcing her to watch a gruesome home movie that made it seem like he killed a young fan. As per TMZ, after several sexual misconduct allegations, Manson's ex-girlfriend named Jane Doe is the latest to sue him. Marilyn Manson Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Several Abuse Allegations at a Concert in New Hampshire.

Doe who claims she started dating him back in 2011, said that their relationship was romantic and gentle at the outset, but things quickly took a turn for the worse, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The woman further claimed that the 'Sweet Dreams' star once showed her a home video he called 'Groupie' and kept locked in a safe. She said Manson told her the video was shot in 1996 after his band played a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and she claimed that the footage included pornographic content, humiliation and a gun. Game of Thrones Actor Esme Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson Alleging Physical and Emotional Abuse.

TMZ reported that in the documents, Doe claimed that Manson's home movie featured him tying a young fan to a chair and forcing her to drink a glass of a band member's urine while threatening her with a gun. Doe, who claims the video left her scared for her own life, further said that the singer raped her when she went to return a key to his home. TMZ also learnt that Manson forced her to the ground and raped her while she was face-down and after the alleged rape, he threatened to kill her.

On a related note, Manson is also being sued for sexual assault by his former assistant- 'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco. A new arrest warrant was also issued against him for allegedly spitting on a camerawoman at a concert in New Hampshire, US. Manson's representative told TMZ that the 52-year-old singer "would not comment on the lawsuit specifically" and clarified that the video shown to the woman "was a scripted short film meant to be used for a future project that was never officially released."

