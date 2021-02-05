Marilyn Manson has always been surrounded by controversies and recently came into the limelight when his former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse. Post her confession on social media, many other victims also came forward and narrated their horrific experience with the singer. Marilyn even reacted to these allegations and said that they are "horrible distortions of reality." He added that his intimate relationships have always been entirely "consensual with like-minded partners". Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson 'Horrifically' Abused Her for Years, Singer Responds to the Allegations.

While Marilyn may have denied Wood's allegations, another strange detail about the singer has been revealed today. Singer Phoebe Bridgers took to Twitter to recall an incident when she went to his house as a teenager because she was a huge fan of his. She added that Manson told her that he has a "r**e room" in his house. "I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humour. I stopped being a fan," added Bridger. She went on to say that the label, the management and the band knew about this and distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking "pathetic".

TW:



I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.



I stand with everyone who came forward.— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

After Wood's confession, four other women also came forward with similar abuse allegations against Manson. Amid the allegations, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the label said they will no longer promote Manson's recent album or work with him on future projects. Marilyn Manson Dropped by Hollywood Talent Agency Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations.

Mason's episode of Starz's American Gods, in which he had a short recurring role, will also not air until his character has been edited out. "Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," a Starz spokesperson said in a statement.

