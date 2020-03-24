Mizoram Govt to Form Medical Team to Fight Against COVID-19

Aizawl, March 24 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Tuesday decided to set up a medical team to fight the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by health minister Dr. R.Lalthangliana.

The team comprising medical experts from the government and private hospitals will be led by health and family welfare board vice chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr. Z.R. Thiamsanga, an official said.

The medical team will expedite coordination among health workers in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

"It was mentioned in the meeting that at least 13,000 personal protective equipment have been ordered from the Centre," the official said.

Though no positive case of COVID-19 was detected so far in the state, an isolation centre and quarantine facility will be developed at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), he added.

