Molly Strano Replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's T20 World Cup Squad

Sydney [Australia], Feb 20 (ANI): Molly Strano replaced injured Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's squad after the approval of the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday.Off-spinner Strano, 27, who has played five T20Is, was named as a replacement after fast bowler Vlaeminck was ruled out due to a foot injury. Vlaeminck has represented Australia in nine T20Is, six ODIs, and one Test match.Vlaeminck reported pain in her foot, with scans revealing a stress response of the third metatarsal and signs of an early stress fracture of the navicular. Vlaeminck was Australia's equal leading wicket-taker during the T20 Tri-Series with seven dismissals at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 5.25 from three matches. Head coach Matthew Mott said the entire Australian squad was disappointed to lose Vlaeminck so close to the tournament but was confident Strano would make a strong contribution to the group. "Tayla has been in brilliant form of late and established herself as one of the premier fast bowlers in international cricket. No one ever wants to see a player miss a major tournament in these kinds of circumstances, but I have no doubt she will bounce back from this setback and play a leading role in Australian squads for many years to come," Mott said. "We are fortunate to have great depth across Australian cricket and Molly enters the squad in great form having recently been named the domestic player of the year," he added.The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, Chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Nick Hockley, Peter Roach (host representatives), Isa Guha, Anjum Chopra (independent nominees).Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham.Australia will face India in the opening game of the tournament at Sydney Showgrounds on February 21. (ANI)

