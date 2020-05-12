MP: 4 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Falls into Ditch in Seoni

Seoni (MP), May 12 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after their car fell into a ditch in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near Banjari village when the car was on its way to Jabalpur, an official said.

"It seems the driver lost control. Two people died on the spot, one on the way to hospital and another after admission. The fifth occupant has sustained severe injuries," he added.

