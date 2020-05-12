MP Govt to Send Proposal on Shape of Lockdown 4.0 to Centre

Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will prepare a proposal on shape of the next round of the coronavirus lockdown after discussions with various sections of the society and submit it to the Centre on May 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

In the context of "lockdown 4", discussions are being held in Madhya Pradesh from the district-level to the state capital, Chouhan said in a statement.

He said all ministers will hold discussions and seek suggestions from social organisations, engineers, doctors, media representatives, among other sections of the society, from divisions under their charge.

Views of major political parties will also be sought, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said in view of the coronavirus pandemic, economic activities cannot remain suspended indefinitely.

"All necessary steps have been taken in Madhya Pradesh as per the Centres instructions related to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister said.

Adhering to social distancing norms, normal activities will be allowed in the green zone and permission will be granted for activities for a fixed time while keeping containment areas closed in the orange zone, he informed.

While ensuring special precautions in the red zone, area-wise activities will be allowed in a phased manner, he said.

Suggestions obtained from the State Level Advisory Committee, Crisis Management Group of districts, various organisations and individuals will be compiled and sent to the central government on May 15, he said.

In a televised address to the nation in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown which will be very different from the earlier three rounds.

The third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)