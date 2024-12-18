Mumbai, December 18: Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry on Wednesday have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured, Indian Navy officials said. According to the officials, eight crafts of the Indian Navy have been pressed into search operations in the area where the ferry accident took place. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children. More details are being ascertained.

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed. Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. Mumbai Boat Crash: 13 People Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Ferry Boat Capsizes Near Gateway of India, Confirms Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Mumbai Boat Accident: 4 Onboard Navy Speed Boat That Crashed Into Passenger Ferry Near Gateway of India Killed, 1 Critical; 8 Naval Crafts Engage in Search Ops.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway. He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai Boat accident near the Gateway of India.

