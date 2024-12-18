In a tragic boat accident off the coast of Mumbai, four of the six personnel aboard an Indian Navy boat, which collided with a ferry, have lost their lives. One of the surviving crew members is critically injured. The ferry, which was carrying approximately 110 passengers, including 20 children, was involved in the Mumbai boat accident. The Indian Navy said it has deployed eight of its crafts to carry out search operations in the area where the collision took place. Officials are working to gather further details on the accident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision. Mumbai Ferry Boat Crash: 13 Drown As Indian Navy Speedboat Bangs Into Passenger Ferry in Arabian Sea off Gateway of India (Watch Videos).

4 Onboard Navy Speed Boat Killed

Mumbai Boat Accident | 8 crafts of the Indian Navy have been pressed into search operations in the area where the ferry accident took place. Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured.… pic.twitter.com/SFy60GetNd — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

