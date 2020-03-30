Mumbai Man Feeds Street Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Devraj, a man from Lokhandwala, feeds more than 100 street dogs daily in the city during the coronavirus lockdown."I have been feeding stray dogs for the last 12 years, but now I want other people too to take the initiative to feed stray animals, especially during coronavirus lockdown," Devraj told ANI.Stray dogs are having a hard time finding food due to nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to fight against the coronavirus.One piece of misinformation, which is harming the society in the most significant manner, is that of pets and animals spreading the disease caused by the coronavirus.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

