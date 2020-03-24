Mumbai Police Helpline for Vehicles Carrying Essential Commodities

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) To ensure smooth movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities during lockdown, Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a `Corona Traffic Helpline'.

If a vehicle engaged in transportation of essential commodities or provision of essential services faces any hurdle, traffic police can be contacted at 022-24937747 and 24937755, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

