Myntra Adopts Microsoft Azure

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it has partnered Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation.

"As we accelerate our business and grow our value, the ability to scale our technology in a secure environment to accommodate this growth is critical," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said.

Microsoft Azure platform provides Myntra's teams the ability to deliver innovative and personalised capabilities for customers with speed supported by a strong depth of technology expertise from the Microsoft team, he added.

Myntra has worked closely with Microsoft to migrate its platform - from supply chain management to inventory to site capabilities - to Azure. Since the deployment of Azure, Myntra has recorded a 50 per cent rise in orders in the latest edition of its biennial End of Reason Sale.

*

*

*

* * PrimeInvestor.in to offer subscription-based research platform for investors

PrimeInvestor.in on Wednesday announced the launch of its subscription-based research platform that will provide quality, unbiased guidance to retail investors for their personal finance decisions.

Investors will be able to access in-depth research and recommendations on mutual funds (MFs), bonds, fixed deposit products and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a statement said.

Stock and insurance recommendations will be added soon to the offerings it added.

PrimeInvestor will equip customers with in-depth research to help them take informed investment decisions, Srikanth Meenakshi, co-founder of PrimeInvestor.in said.

*

*

*

* * Oliveboard crosses 6 million subscribers in India, launches 'Skholar'

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation-funded edu-tech platform Oliveboard on Wednesday said it has crossed 6 million registered subscribers mark on its platform.

The company has also launched Skholar, a free preparation platform for UPSC CSE aspirants, featuring revision notes, videos and test series, a statement said.

Oliveboard is an online learning and assessment platform specialising in government and bank recruitment exams, with a large part of its user base concentrated in tier-II and III cities in India.

Founded in 2012 by ex-Inmobi employees, Abhishek Patil and Satish Kumar, Oliveboard has received pre-series A funding from India Educational Investment Fund (IEIF), an early-stage impact investment fund established by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

*

*

*

* * Havells introduces smart range of IoT enabled fans

Consumer electric products maker Havells India on Wednesday announced introduction of new smart range of fans with Internet of things (IoT) features.

Priced at Rs 4,500, Carnesia-I range of fans is compatible with voice enabled devices like Alexa & Google Home and can be operated with mobile application.

"It is an intelligent fan that can sense temperature and humidity in the room and offer right speed for enhanced comfort to our consumers. With qualitative 'segment first' features we are sure that it will further strengthen our footprint in the industry," Havells India President Electrical Consumer Durables R S Negi said.

Indian organised fan market is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore. Havells, entered fans segment in 2003 and is one of the fastest growing player in the segment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)