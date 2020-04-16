Naqvi Directs Officials of Waqf Boards to Ensure Strict Lockdown Compliance During Ramadan

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday directed senior officials of several state waqf boards to ensure strict compliance of lockdown during the holy month of Ramadan in view of coronavirus spread.The Union Minister was interacting with senior officials of more than 30 states waqf boards through video conferencing. The month of Ramadan will begin from April 24.More than seven lakh registered mosques, Eidgah, Imambada, dargah and other religious, social institutions across the country come under these waqf boards."We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among the people that such centres are only meant to protect the people, their families and the society from the coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said.Naqvi directed the state waqf board officials to create awareness among the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals during Ramadan staying inside their home."The authorities have been working for the safety and well-being of all citizens of the country without any discrimination. Such type of rumours and conspiracies are nefarious design to weaken the fight against coronavirus," he said."In view of the challenges of coronavirus, all the religious-social activities and mass gathering in all the temples, gurudwaras, churches and other religious and social places of the country have been stopped. Similarly, any mass gathering in all mosques and other Muslim religious places of the country has also been stopped," Naqvi added.Naqvi also asked the Waqf board officials to play an active and effective role to ensure that the people follow the lockdown guidelines during Ramadan."Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in cooperation with all the state governments, has been working effectively for the safety and well-being of the people. The cooperation of the people has brought great relief to India in the war against coronavirus," he said."But still several challenges are there before the country. We can defeat these challenges of the coronavirus pandemic by following all the guidelines of the Central and state governments strictly," he added. (ANI)

