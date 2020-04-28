Nearly 5 Lakh Stranded People from Odisha Register with Govt to Return to State

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): With the Naveen Patnaik-led government making efforts to bring back its citizens stranded in different states, a total of 4.86 lakh people from Odisha have registered their names with the state government to return.Informing about the development, Odisha government's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, "So far, 4.86 lakh people have registered on state government's portal, which is launched for registration of migrants (who) want to return back to Odisha.""Gram Panchayat nodal officers of 6,798 GPs in the state and all BDOs, who are appointed as nodal officers have been trained to facilitate the registration procedure," Bagchi added.He said that the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has geared up in arranging temporary medical camps/centres to receive migrants for quarantine in the future.So far, 7,102 temporary medical camps/centres with 2.27 lakh beds have been made functional.Odisha has made it mandatory for the migrants to register their names with the state government and they will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine after their return. (ANI)

