Nepal Commits NPR 100 Million to SAARC Emergency Fund to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 20 (ANI): Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region.The announcement in this regard was made by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his first address to the nation after undergoing a kidney transplant."After I was discharged from the hospital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised a video conference between the heads of the SAARC nations, in which I also had taken part. At that time I had committed to contribute to the fund," KP Oli said."In order to extend help in fighting the virus in the SAARC region, I hereby announce a commitment of 100 million rupees from Nepal's side in the fund," he added.During his address to the nation, Oli announced further restrictions on travel, including the ban on all international flights to Nepal from March 22 to March 31, along with strict health check-ups at the borders.Urging people to change the lifestyle at the time of emergency, Oli also announced ban on long-distance vehicles movement from March 23 until further notice.He also announced that all the government offices, except those running essential services, will remain closed from March 23 to April 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)