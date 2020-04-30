Nepal Nationals Sent Home Via Border Bridges in U'khand

Pithoragarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Around 1,352 Nepal nationals stuck here due to the lockdown were on Thursday allowed to cross over to their country through the border bridges at Jhoola ghat, Charcha and Balakon in Pithoragarh district.

"The Nepalese kept in six camps made in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Baram, Jaimini and Balakon localities, were taken to border bridges by buses and handed over to Nepalese authorities waiting there," Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande.

The Nepal nationals had gathered here in the hope of crossing over to their country but they got stranded from March 25 onwards when a month-long lockdown was imposed in both the countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said.

"Most of the Nepalese gathered in the district are residents of districts in western Nepal," the DM said.

AK Shukla, SDM of Dharchula, said the stranded Nepal nationals were sent via border bridges at Dharchula and Balakon from 8 am onwards.

"They were sent, maintaining all precautions and keeping social distancing while crossing over to their country under special permission from the Centre " the SDM said.

