Netflix Rolls out 'Screen Lock' Feature to Prevent Unintentional Pauses, Skips

Washington D.C. [USA], April 21 (ANI): Netflix has introduced a new 'screen lock' feature that helps users avoid accidental pauses, skips and other playback changes through the on-screen options. This will make sure that users don't mistakenly hinder their own viewing experience.According to Mashable, this amazing feature is currently available only on the Netflix app for Android devices and isn't live on the iOS app. It was first spotted by 9to5Google.Available at control bar at the bottom left, the 'screen lock' button can be seen alongside options for episodes and subtitles. When users toggle screen lock on, Netflix User Interface will be locked on the mobile app. The pause button, skip/rewind 10 secs button, the brightness slider and all other options on the screen along with the progress bar will be hidden.All on-screen options and tools will be hidden until users toggle the screen lock off, so that the users won't be able to unintentionally pause or even skip ahead by clicking on the progress bar.One can simply toggle the screen lock on and off. It is toggled on by tapping the screen lock option while it is toggled off by tapping the on-screen button twice. (ANI)

