NGO Making Corona Face Covers for Needy

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A project aiming to provide free face masks to the needy has been taken up by an NGO associated with BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.The project called 'Corona Kavach' (face cover) is being carried out through NGO Democratic Outreach for Social Transformation (DOST) and is being prepared by women and transgenders. "We have been inspired by our leadership that we should do something that will spread awareness in the society about coronavirus. That is why I have pledged to do this project. I am a patron of the NGO Dost. We will soon hand over 1,00,000 Corona Kavach to Noida District Magistrate for free," he said."Our NGO called DOST is a charitable society. Since March 28, we have taken up different projects like DOST Annapurna and DOST Milk. On April 19, when the Prime Minister gave the message that we have to promote homemade face cover, we started this project by the name of DOST Corona Kavach," he added.Agarwal said utensils have been placed at the stitching centre to sanitise the face cover."First of all, we place this face cover in hot water for half an hour. After that it is dried in sunlight after which it is ironed. Then 5 face covers are packed in a paper packet," he said. (ANI)

