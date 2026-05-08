Gautam Gambhir Attends DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match, India Head Coach Seen Alongside RP Singh and Rajeev Shukla (Watch Video)

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Gambhir was observed in the VIP enclosure alongside BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and national selector RP Singh during the Match 51 encounter. The presence of the national coaching and selection staff highlights the ongoing monitoring of player form. Gambhir, who previously led KKR to multiple titles as a player and mentor. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Gautam Gambhir In Attendance

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).