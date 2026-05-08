Trisha Krishnan Says THIS in Now-Deleted Cryptic Post Ahead of Vijay ‘Sarkar’ in Tamil Nadu

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As the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, secured the support of 118 MLAs to form the government in Tamil Nadu, actor Trisha Krishnan sparked social media conversation with a cryptic Instagram post. The post, which appeared shortly after the TVK-led alliance reached the majority mark, featured an illustration suggesting a dismissal of public chatter. This development follows weeks of speculation regarding the actor’s support for the newly formed political front during the 2026 assembly elections. ‘If It’s Not TVK…’: Vishal Comes Out in Support of Thalapathy Vijay Forming Government in Tamil Nadu (View Post).

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post as Vijay Stakes Claim to Form Government in Tamil Nadu

On Friday afternoon, Trisha posted an Instagram story featuring the acronym "IYKYK" (If You Know, You Know), accompanied by a cartoon sticker and an illustration of silhouetted figures engaged in cluttered speech, marked by text bubbles containing "blah blah blah." The post, which lacked a formal caption or explanation, was deleted shortly thereafter.

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Tomorrow

(Photo Credit: Instgram)

The timing of the post coincided with a major political milestone for Vijay. Following the May 4 election results, where TVK emerged as the single largest party, the party managed to reach the 118-seat majority threshold today after receiving external support from the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had previously requested proof of majority before inviting the party to form the government.

A Pattern of Subtle Social Media Support

This is not the first time Trisha has used social media to hint at her political leanings. On the state’s voting day, April 23, she shared a photo of her inked finger set to the song "Arjunar Villu" from the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, in which she starred alongside Vijay. Fans widely interpreted the choice of music as a coded endorsement of the TVK leader.

Public interest in the duo’s association intensified earlier this year in March when they attended a high-profile wedding reception together. Videos of the two arriving at the event were widely circulated, fueling rumours about their professional and personal rapport ahead of the election cycle.

Vijay Sarkar Soon in Tamil Nadu

The election results on Monday happened to fall on Trisha’s 43rd birthday, turning the day into a double celebration for her followers. While the actor spent the morning visiting the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, she was later spotted arriving at Vijay’s Chennai residence as the final vote counts confirmed TVK’s dominant position. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: CPI Extends Unconditional Support to Vijay’s TVK.

While neither Trisha nor representatives for TVK have issued an official statement regarding her specific role or affiliation with the party, her recent posts have been interpreted by many as a commentary on the intense media scrutiny and public speculation surrounding the new government. For now, the "IYKYK" message appears to be a pointed response to the "noise" generated during this transition of power in Tamil Nadu.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Trisha Krishnan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).