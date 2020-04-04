NHA Joins Hand with Uber India to Provide Transport Services to Frontline Healthcare Workers

New Delhi [India], Apr 4 (ANI): National Health Authority (NHA) has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide transport services to India's frontline health workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.Initially, Uber will facilitate the provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Patna via UberMedic service.The new cars supplied to NHA will be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing driver's seat.The statement from Uber said, "Uber will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform. Keeping the safety of drivers in mind, and in line with government advisory, we will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks,"Uber will deploy drivers who will be well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols, such as not allowing riders to sit in the front passenger seat. Uber will also provide dedicated phone support to the riders who use this service. The release further added, "UberMedic is designed to ensure that all healthcare workers who need to be mobile have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. We hope that this 24/7 dedicated service gives hospitals and their health care workers the flexibility to provide optimal healthcare." (ANI)

