Nine Positive Cases of Coronavirus in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Nine people have been tested positive in the state for coronavirus while results of 77 samples are awaited, said officials from the Directorate of Health Services."Till date, 3,253 travellers from the coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and tracked by the District Surveillance Units and all of them have been placed under surveillance," the officials said.They further said that 739 travellers being tracked are under home isolation and one has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.Earlier today, a meeting of the Group of Union Ministers (GoM) at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was held in Delhi to discuss the prevention and management of coronavirus.The GoM discussed the actions taken for prevention and management of coronavirus in India, which included information about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on March 10.The Central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60.Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry. (ANI)

