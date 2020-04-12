No New COVID-19 Positive Case in Uttarakhand for 4th Consecutive Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Health Department on Sunday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state emerged for the fourth day in a row.The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.The toll due to the virus has risen to 273. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)