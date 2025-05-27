Noida, May 27: A Noida hospital technician was held over allegations of molesting a 16-year-old girl during a checkup, police said on Tuesday. Hospital employees, however, protested the police action at the institute's premises and alleged that the teenager was implicating the technician in a false case. The molestation allegedly happened on Monday at a super speciality paediatric hospital in the Sector 20 police station area. Greater Noida: Teacher Dies As Uprooted Tree Falls on Him During Storm in NTPC Township (Disturbing Video).

A police spokesperson, referring to the complaint, said the hospital employee allegedly molested the teenager while conducting an ECG test. A case has been registered against the technician under relevant sections, and he has been taken into custody, he said. "CCTV footage and evidence are being collected, based on which, further action will be taken," the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.