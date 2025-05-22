On Wednesday night, May 21, a young man lost his life in Greater Noida due to a strong storm. A large tree was uprooted by strong winds and fell directly on the victim, who was a teacher at DAV NTPC School, while he was out for a walk in the NTPC Township. The accident happened close to the NTPC outpost at the Jarcha police station. According to witnesses, the tree collapsed because the man was out for a regular evening stroll when the unexpected storm hit. He passed away instantly. The body was seized by police upon their arrival at the scene and sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are still in progress. The premature passing has sent. Greater Noida Shocker: Man Ties Dog to Autorickshaw and Drags It Through Streets, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Teacher Dies As Uprooted Tree Falls on Him

eacher Killed as Uprooted Tree Falls on Him (Photo Credits: X/@Nishantjournali)

